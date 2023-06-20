DALLAS (KDAF) — This North Dallas spot is known for its larger-than-life massive portions.

Cris and John Vietnamese Street Food is a Vietnamese-Mexican fusion restaurant bursting with flavor and long lines as people wait to try some of their popular food items.

The restaurant is known for its 10-pound Pho burrito, huge ramen burgers and huge portions of pho platters. Their $30 weekly specials are always gaining traction so make sure you give this Dallas spot a try!

Check out their social media if you still aren’t convinced, we got hungry just going through the posts.