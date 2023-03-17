If you choose fillable eggs for an Easter egg hunt, you can stuff each one with a prize rather than exchanging them for prizes at the end.

DALLAS (KDAF) — You’ll need your bunny suits, eggs, and chocolate bunny ears soon! Easter is just around the corner and Dallas is gearing up for it. But don’t forget to bring your carrots!

For the second year in a row, Kinder Joy, a delicious treat plus toy that helps parents surprise their kids, will be at Dallas zoos and aquariums, bringing families fun Easter egg hunts on March 25.

The event is completely free and will have breakfast with the animals, plus scavenger hunts with Kinder Joy prizes. You also have opportunities for guests to learn about animals from zoo ambassadors, according to a Kinder Joy spokesperson.

In addition, you will be able to enjoy the Easter-themed Kinder Joy eggs, complete with fun outdoor games such as sack racing, soccer, basket toss, and ring toss.

“Fostering moments of play between parents and their children that inspire joy, spark imagination, and spur excitement is what Kinder Joy is all about,” said Miguel Zorilla, Vice President of the Kinder Joy brand. “We are thrilled to build on the success of our initial partnership last year with zoos across the country to ensure connection and fun are at the center of shared family experiences during this Easter season and beyond.”

If you want to bring your family to this fun event, make sure to visit the Dallas Zoo website to learn more.