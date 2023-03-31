DALLAS(KDAF)—As Easter approaches, now is the perfect time to start planning special activities and events to celebrate!

Around Dallas, there are a few things you can do for Easter with the family, whether you want to color eggs, attend an outdoor egg hunt, visit a local park, or take a family trip to the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

Dallas Mom Collective, a local event engine, put together a list of fun things to do in Dallas and surrounding counties. There are mostly free events, but there are a few that cost. Find more events in other surrounding counties on Dallas Mom Collective’s website if you don’t see one near you.

These are some things happening in Dallas for Easter:

April 1

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny | Neiman Marcus

All Neiman Marcus locations in the area will host breakfast with the Easter Bunny this morning at their respective restaurants. Make reservations and see the menus here: Downtown, NorthPark, Willow Bend. 9:00 a.m. $50 – $60.

April 7 – 9

Easter Family Fun Weekend | Dallas Arboretum

Easter activities for kids and families like Country Critters petting zoo, story time, and live music. You may also be interested in live bunny photos (no reservations needed). See links for schedules. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

April 8

Dallas Easter Eggstravaganza | Lofty Spaces

Lofty Spaces is an event venue near downtown and the Trinity. This year there will be three Easter egg hunts (6000 eggs), food, giveaways, and free pictures with the Easter Bunny. 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Free!

Get Eggcited for Easter | Dallas Farmers Market

2023 details TBA. [Previously: The Dallas Farmers Market will have natural easter egg dyeing for little farmers, an Easter egg hunt at City Futsal, and an Easter photo backdrop. 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Free!