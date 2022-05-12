DALLAS (KDAF) — EarthxFilm Festival is a four-day celebration of film and music with a mission of bringing awareness to the environmental crisis.

This year the festival will be at the head of Dallas Arts District from May 12-15 and there will be a lot of great films and music to be enjoyed.

If you’re thinking of going, tickets range from $10 to $500. To get your tickets, visit earthxfilmfestival.org. Here are all of the films you can expect at this year’s festival:

Films

  • 80º North
  • All Bodies on Bikes
  • American Scar
  • An Eye for Detail
  • Bad Boy of Bonsai
  • Bastard’s Road
  • Battle for the Heart of Texas
  • Before they Fall
  • Big vs. Small
  • Breaking Trail
  • Bring Your Own Brigade
  • California Natural
  • Camp Yoshi
  • Chasing Ice
  • Chasing the Sublime
  • Coextinction
  • Community Power Arizona: En Nuestrxs Manos (In Our Hands)
  • Community Power Nevada: Unidxs En Acción (United in Action)
  • Deep in the Heart
  • Eric and the Bees
  • Fengully: The Last Rainforest
  • Finding Gulo
  • Fire of Love
  • From My Window
  • Godspeed, Los Polacos!
  • Going Circular
  • Humanity Has Not Yet Failed
  • I am One of the People
  • If I Tell Them
  • Inhabitants
  • Kāhuli
  • Learning to Drown
  • Life in the Slow Lane
  • Like a River
  • List to the Beat of our Images
  • Loon
  • Mission Mountain
  • Mother of the Sea
  • Mountain Revelations
  • Mylo
  • Newtok
  • No Soy Óscar
  • Nuisance Bear
  • One Star Reviews: National Parks
  • Patagonia Provisions: The Ocean Solution Film
  • Raised from Earth
  • Rebirth of a Reef
  • REEL ROCK: Black Ice
  • Return to Earth
  • Rockies Repeat
  • Slim Pickins
  • Spirit of the Preak
  • The Ants of the Grasshopper
  • The Captain
  • The Diamond
  • The Endless Wave
  • The Land of Griffons
  • The Last Last Hike
  • The Monster in our Closet
  • The Seeds We Keep
  • The Seeker
  • The Territory
  • The Wilderness Within
  • The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez
  • They Carry Us With Them
  • Thomas Deininger. Trash Artist.
  • Tigre Gente
  • To Live Here (sống ở đây)
  • To the End
  • Wastewater: A Tale of Two Cities
  • We Decided to Become Farmers
  • We Feed People
  • What Remains
  • When It Comes From Earth
  • When it’s Good it’s Good
  • Zero Gravity

For more information, visit earthxfilmfestival.org.