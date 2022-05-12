DALLAS (KDAF) — EarthxFilm Festival is a four-day celebration of film and music with a mission of bringing awareness to the environmental crisis.
This year the festival will be at the head of Dallas Arts District from May 12-15 and there will be a lot of great films and music to be enjoyed.
If you’re thinking of going, tickets range from $10 to $500. To get your tickets, visit earthxfilmfestival.org. Here are all of the films you can expect at this year’s festival:
Films
- 80º North
- All Bodies on Bikes
- American Scar
- An Eye for Detail
- Bad Boy of Bonsai
- Bastard’s Road
- Battle for the Heart of Texas
- Before they Fall
- Big vs. Small
- Breaking Trail
- Bring Your Own Brigade
- California Natural
- Camp Yoshi
- Chasing Ice
- Chasing the Sublime
- Coextinction
- Community Power Arizona: En Nuestrxs Manos (In Our Hands)
- Community Power Nevada: Unidxs En Acción (United in Action)
- Deep in the Heart
- Eric and the Bees
- Fengully: The Last Rainforest
- Finding Gulo
- Fire of Love
- From My Window
- Godspeed, Los Polacos!
- Going Circular
- Humanity Has Not Yet Failed
- I am One of the People
- If I Tell Them
- Inhabitants
- Kāhuli
- Learning to Drown
- Life in the Slow Lane
- Like a River
- List to the Beat of our Images
- Loon
- Mission Mountain
- Mother of the Sea
- Mountain Revelations
- Mylo
- Newtok
- No Soy Óscar
- Nuisance Bear
- One Star Reviews: National Parks
- Patagonia Provisions: The Ocean Solution Film
- Raised from Earth
- Rebirth of a Reef
- REEL ROCK: Black Ice
- Return to Earth
- Rockies Repeat
- Slim Pickins
- Spirit of the Preak
- The Ants of the Grasshopper
- The Captain
- The Diamond
- The Endless Wave
- The Land of Griffons
- The Last Last Hike
- The Monster in our Closet
- The Seeds We Keep
- The Seeker
- The Territory
- The Wilderness Within
- The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez
- They Carry Us With Them
- Thomas Deininger. Trash Artist.
- Tigre Gente
- To Live Here (sống ở đây)
- To the End
- Wastewater: A Tale of Two Cities
- We Decided to Become Farmers
- We Feed People
- What Remains
- When It Comes From Earth
- When it’s Good it’s Good
- Zero Gravity
For more information, visit earthxfilmfestival.org.