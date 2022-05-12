DALLAS (KDAF) — EarthxFilm Festival is a four-day celebration of film and music with a mission of bringing awareness to the environmental crisis.

This year the festival will be at the head of Dallas Arts District from May 12-15 and there will be a lot of great films and music to be enjoyed.

If you’re thinking of going, tickets range from $10 to $500. To get your tickets, visit earthxfilmfestival.org. Here are all of the films you can expect at this year’s festival:

Films

80º North

All Bodies on Bikes

American Scar

An Eye for Detail

Bad Boy of Bonsai

Bastard’s Road

Battle for the Heart of Texas

Before they Fall

Big vs. Small

Breaking Trail

Bring Your Own Brigade

California Natural

Camp Yoshi

Chasing Ice

Chasing the Sublime

Coextinction

Community Power Arizona: En Nuestrxs Manos (In Our Hands)

Community Power Nevada: Unidxs En Acción (United in Action)

Deep in the Heart

Eric and the Bees

Fengully: The Last Rainforest

Finding Gulo

Fire of Love

From My Window

Godspeed, Los Polacos!

Going Circular

Humanity Has Not Yet Failed

I am One of the People

If I Tell Them

Inhabitants

Kāhuli

Learning to Drown

Life in the Slow Lane

Like a River

List to the Beat of our Images

Loon

Mission Mountain

Mother of the Sea

Mountain Revelations

Mylo

Newtok

No Soy Óscar

Nuisance Bear

One Star Reviews: National Parks

Patagonia Provisions: The Ocean Solution Film

Raised from Earth

Rebirth of a Reef

REEL ROCK: Black Ice

Return to Earth

Rockies Repeat

Slim Pickins

Spirit of the Preak

The Ants of the Grasshopper

The Captain

The Diamond

The Endless Wave

The Land of Griffons

The Last Last Hike

The Monster in our Closet

The Seeds We Keep

The Seeker

The Territory

The Wilderness Within

The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez

They Carry Us With Them

Thomas Deininger. Trash Artist.

Tigre Gente

To Live Here (sống ở đây)

To the End

Wastewater: A Tale of Two Cities

We Decided to Become Farmers

We Feed People

What Remains

When It Comes From Earth

When it’s Good it’s Good

Zero Gravity

For more information, visit earthxfilmfestival.org.