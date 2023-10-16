The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The 2023 EarthX Film Festival will be in the Bishop Arts District from October 20 to 22.

The festival’s mission is to build an annual flagship film and music festival in Dallas, as well as a year-round community to support film, music, culture, and the outdoors to entertain and inform audiences to get outside, push boundaries, and protect the environment.

“The EarthX Film & Music Festival is the only environmental film festival in Texas,” the website said. “The 2023 festival features three evening programs in three beloved venues in the Bishop Arts District of Dallas. Each program will feature film, music and conversation with themes around outside adventure, conservation, activism, intersectional environmentalism and representation in the outdoors.”

Past featured films at the festival have come from independent filmmakers and brands like Patagonia, National Geographic, REI, North Face, Redbull, and more.

Get your tickets before October 19 to secure early bird pricing and save 15 percent.