DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend has arrived and while everyone is excited for some time away from work, the nerves will be as high as ever as the Dallas Cowboys will look to move on in the NFL Playoffs, but what will the weather look like during the divisional round of the playoffs in North Texas?

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports early weekend showers will be present in the region on Saturday ahead of a cold front that’s set to arrive in the evening time.

“Seasonably cool temperatures continue today with highs mostly in the 50s, with a 60 degree reading possible far Northwest. Scattered light showers or sprinkles will occur along and south of I-20, with best chances across the Lower Brazos Valley.

“Lows tonight will only fall to between 40 and 45 degrees, before rebounding tomorrow between 55 and 65 degrees. Showers return with another system on Saturday, with best rain chances once again in Central Texas. Rainfall amounts either day are not going to be heavy. Another cold front arrives by Saturday evening,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Some rain chances are set to return early next week in the region as a cold front will hit North Texas along with cooler weather.

“The next system arrives Monday night into Tuesday and brings rain chances to all of North & Central Texas as well as cooler temperatures. Keep up with the forecast over the weekend,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas