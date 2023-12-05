The GTA 6 trailer gives us a look at the game's first female protagonist.

The new trailer for the highly anticipated Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto VI has finally been released. This comes a day after it was leaked on social media.

The trailer was originally scheduled to premiere on Dec. 5. Following the release of the trailer, many fans have already noticed a historical first.

GTA 6 for the first time will feature a female protagonist named Lucia. The woman and her unnamed male partner are shown committing sprees around the fictional state of Leonida.

“Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet,” a press release by Rockstar Games read.

Fans got a sneak peek of the amazing graphics showing storyplay of the GTA experience set in Vice City. Additionally, the trailer showed what looked like to be GTA‘s version of popular social media platforms (Instagram and TikTok), which may play a huge part in the gaming experience.

With the sounds of Tom Petty’s “Love is a Long Road” fans are also introduced to different characters that will be featured in GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto IV will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025. Watch the trailer below.