DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Film will be hosting the 16th Annual Dallas International Film Festival on Oct. 14-20 this year. Officials say film submissions are now open.

Festival screenings include narrative films, documentary features and short films from all over the world. This year, officials say there will be a focus on family films, films involving people with disabilities, veterans and sports-based content.

“DIFF2022 is a global adventure that boasts premiere screenings, nightly red carpets, daring documentaries, eye-opening short films, environmental film-making, nightly parties, filmmaker panels, award presentations, and an enhanced filmmaker hospitality program that includes city tours and a VIP Filmmakers Lounge where filmmakers, celebrities and our audience can all come together to discuss film,” officials said on filmfreeway.com.

Here are important deadlines for this festival:

June 17 – Earlybird Deadline

July 22 – Regular Deadline

Aug. 12 – Late Deadline

Aug. 31 – Final Deadline

Sept. 8 – Notification Date

For more information, visit filmfreeway.com.