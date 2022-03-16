DALLAS (KDAF) — In North Texas, Wednesday was filled with breezy winds, warm weather and some elevated fire danger while Thursday will see some chances for storms and severe weather; so, what about the weekend?

National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says as North Texas moves into the weekend the weather will be breezy, dry and rain-ree along with a warming trend each day.

Friday will be sunny, brisk and cooler with morning temperatures in the 40s as the afternoon highs will reach into the 60s and nearly to 70 degrees. There’s also a potential for elevated fire danger.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer than Friday with a chilly start in the 30s to lower 40s for most of the area and by the afternoon temperatures will reach into the 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, very breezy and even warmer than the day before with some elevated fire danger west of I-35. Temps in the morning will be in the 40s as the afternoon will have highs in the mid 70s and lower 80s.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Skies will be clearing and your Friday will start of brisk and chilly with lows in the 40s. The dry airmass will warm up quickly under abundant sunshine into the 60s and possibly lower 70s with elevated fire weather conditions along and west of I-35. Saturday will be even warmer, though not near as breezy with highs in the 70s. Breezy to windy, more humid, and even warmer conditions return for the end of your weekend with highs from the mid 70s East to the Lower 80s West, where elevated fire weather concerns will return. Low thunderstorm chances will arrive late Sunday night, but shouldn’t affect the main part of your weekend!”