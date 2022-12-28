DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, 2022 is coming to a swift end and while the Christmas holiday weekend was super cold, New Year’s Eve weekend will be warm as some rain will be in the mix to start the new year.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports it will be a warm weekend with some rain and storms present on Monday with a quick cool-off in store for Tuesday as 2023 begins.

“It should be a warm weekend with highs in the 60s/70s. A cold front arrives Monday and brings showers/thunderstorms to the region,” NWS Fort Wort said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The NYE forecast will see some pleasant weather as outdoor evening festivities should be good to go, according to NWS Fort Worth.

“Pleasant weather is forecast for New Year’s Eve this year. It should be mild to chilly under mostly clear skies, light west-southwest winds with temperatures in the upper 60s falling to the 50s after midnight,” the weather center says.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas