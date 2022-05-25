DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you feel it? A long weekend is ahead as the U.S. is set to celebrate Memorial Day on May 30. You need to know what to expect from the weather so you can secure your plans for Saturday through Monday! We’ve got you covered thanks to NWS Fort Worth.

Friday is set to have morning lows between 55-65 with afternoon highs reaching into the 80s and even lower 90s in western Central Texas. Saturday will be more of the same in terms of morning lows but North Texas should expect temps in the 90s and even around 100 degrees in the Big Country.

Sunday the heat will continue to rise with morning lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s and afternoon highs similar to Saturday. “It will become more humid as well, though gusty southerly winds 15 to 25 mph should help some. No rainfall is anticipated, so if you’re planning outdoor activities, you’re in good shape. Just remember to stay hydrated with water or water-based drinks!”

Monday will see more of the same with highs in the 90s and even some potential cloud cover. “A rain-free trend is expected late week, through the weekend, and into early next week. Though we’ll see near normal temperatures for most of the area (except the Big Country) through Friday, the heat returns in time for your Memorial Day Weekend.”

NWS FORT WORTH