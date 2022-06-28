DALLAS (KDAF) — Fourth of July weekend is knocking at the door and you’re probably working to solidify your plans for the big weekend to celebrate Independence Day.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has released a five-day forecast for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the Waco/Temple/Killeen area as well for the 4th of July weekend. Temps in DFW look to range in the mid to high 90s while the Waco/Temple/Killeen area will range from the low 90s into the mid/high 90s.

“Temperatures will be around to slightly above seasonal normals late this week into the 4th of July weekend. Highs in the 90s with lows mainly in the 70s can be expected,” the center said. Daily rain and thunderstorm chances will increase across North Texas during the weekend with the best chances expected across East Texas.

NWS FORT WORTH