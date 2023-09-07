DALLAS (KDAF) — The old saying, “America runs on Dunkin’ ” couldn’t be more true for some of the most loyal Dunkin’ customers.

Dunkin’ wants you to continue running to their stores, as they are offering free coffee on Mondays with any purchase for the month of September. To access this deal, you must be a Dunkin’ Rewards member. Download the Dunkin’ Donuts App to order ahead of time and order from there.

The promotion is available until the last Monday in October. Each member is only allowed one complimentary drink. According to Dunkin’, cold brew and Nitro Cold Brew drinks are not included in the deal.

With over 13,00 locations worldwide, find the one nearest to you here.