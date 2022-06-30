DALLAS (KDAF) — Dunkin’ of Dallas-Fort Worth gave a special thanks to active military members and veterans in North Texas ahead Fourth of July weekend.

The Dunkin’ Dasher made a surprise visit to the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare and handed out free donuts and coffee to active service members and veterans.

Photo courtesy Dunkin’ of Dallas/Fort Worth

This is just one of the many ways the Dunkin’ Dasher has given back to the North Texas community. Dunkin’ officials have given back to local law enforcement, hospitals and more.