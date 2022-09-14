DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, Sept. 14 is National Creme Filled Donut Day and there is no better way to celebrate the day than by picking one up yourself.

CW33 Studios was lucky enough, though, to have donuts kindly sent to us by Dunkin’ of Dallas-Fort Worth. The donut and coffee chain was gracious enough to send over a couple dozen donuts to CW33 staff.

Donut selections included plenty of creme-filled donuts, glazed, sprinkled and other assorted donuts.

The CW33 staff would like to thank Dunkin’ for this oh so delicious contribution.