DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation presented a $5,000 grant to North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) on Jan. 20.

Katharine Weaver, corporate engagement manager at North Texas Food Bank, said, “We’re really grateful for this gift. In our 13-county service area, about one in five children are food insecure and this gift will go a long way, providing about 15,000 meals.”

Founded in 2006, the foundation (powered by Dunkin’ franchisees, partners, employees and guests) aims to provide the simple joys of childhood to children battling hunger or illness.

Parth Patel, local Dunkin’ franchisee, said “In 2021, we were able to provide over $7 million in grants to over 500 different organizations across the U.S. and most of those organizations were actually local nonprofit organizations they’re really impacting the local members of their communities.”

The food bank was one of more than 80 organizations across the country selected to be a recipient of the foundation’s Fall Regional Grant. About $900,000 in grants were distributed to local organizations making a difference in their communities.