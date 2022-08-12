FORT WORTH (KDAF) — A new next-generation Dunkin’ restaurant is coming to Fort Worth and they are inviting everyone to celebrate this weekend.

The new restaurant will be located at 76367 North Beach Street and Dunkin’ officials are inviting guests to its grand opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Before the celebrations, at 5 a.m., the first 100 guests in the location’s drive-thru will receive Free Coffee For a Year Giveaways. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the celebration will include Dunkin’-branded giveaways, Dunkin’s mascot (Cuppy), music and more.

At 10 a.m. there will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening by Dunkin’ franchisee Hank Huth. After the ceremony, Hank and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will present a check of $1,000 to The Help Center.

How do the giveaways work?

Those who receive the Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway will receive a coupon book containing four free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months. The coupons will only be accepted at the location where the coupon book was issued.

Here’s a sneak peek at what Dunkin’ Fans can expect from this new restaurant.