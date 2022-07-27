DALLAS (KDAF) — The gift keeps on giving!

Dunkin’ of Dallas/Fort Worth along with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation have presented a grant of $7,500 to the W.I. Cook Foundation in Fort Worth.

READ: Dunkin’ donates $7,500 to Children’s Health in Dallas

This donation, along with another donation to Children’s Health in Dallas, was made possible in part due to the $1.8 million raised during Dunkin’s Ice Coffee Day. This past May 25, $1 from every iced coffee purchased at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide supported the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, click here.