DALLAS (KDAF) — Dunkin’ along with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation made a huge donation to Children’s Health in Dallas, donating $7,500 to the medical center.

This donation was made possible in part due to the $1.8 million raised during Dunkin’s Ice Coffee Day. This past May 25, $1 from every iced coffee purchased at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide supported the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

100% of the funds raised will be granted locally to children’s hospitals across the nation.

Officials with Dunkin’ in Dallas/Fort Worth and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation presented the check to Children’s Health on Wednesday, July 13.