DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve given up alcohol for Dry January, or maybe for the new year altogether, you can still try these delicious new zero-proof drinks at Bar Louie.

• Pomegranate Paloma: Picture this — Ritual Zero Proof Tequila alternative mingling with zesty pomegranate juice, lime, and a sparkling grapefruit twist, topped with a salty rim finish. It’s a refreshing tequila cocktail celebration without the hangover!

• Pineapple Upside Down Margarita: Brace yourself for a tropical fiesta! This refreshing drink features Ritual Zero Proof Tequila alternative blended with tangy pineapple juice, a dash of grenadine and vanilla, and a citrusy splash of both lime and Sprite.

Credit: Bar Louie Credit: Bar Louie

These mocktails are available at all Bar Louie locations for $9.50 starting Jan. 1 through the end of the month.