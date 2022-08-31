DALLAS (KDAF) — Labor Day weekend is coming up and it’s always best to prepare for all situations including finding a sober ride home.
One North Texas law firm Hartley Law has a new Sober Rides Campaign, where they will pay for your sober ride home after a night of drinking so you don’t drive while drunk.
Here’s how it works
Hartley Law officials say their program is simple: if you have been drinking, get an Uber, Lyft or a cab and the firm will reimburse you for it.
To qualify, riders must meet the following criteria:
- Rides must be in the Dallas, TX metro area.
- Rides must be taken between 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 and 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
- You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).
- Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.
- Limit one reimbursement per household.
- A maximum value of $30.00 anywhere in the Dallas metro area.
- The maximum value includes a tip of up to 10%. Anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed.
- Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 60 submissions.
How to get your reimbursement
Within 10 businesses days, you have to submit a copy of your receipt and a photo ID by mail to their office, addressed as follows:
Attention: The Sober Rides Campaign
Hartley Law Firm
2340 E Trinity Mls Rd #100
Carrollton, TX 75006
For more information, visit HarleyLawTX.com