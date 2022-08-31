DALLAS (KDAF) — Labor Day weekend is coming up and it’s always best to prepare for all situations including finding a sober ride home.

One North Texas law firm Hartley Law has a new Sober Rides Campaign, where they will pay for your sober ride home after a night of drinking so you don’t drive while drunk.

Here’s how it works

Hartley Law officials say their program is simple: if you have been drinking, get an Uber, Lyft or a cab and the firm will reimburse you for it.

To qualify, riders must meet the following criteria:

Rides must be in the Dallas, TX metro area.

Rides must be taken between 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 and 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.

Limit one reimbursement per household.

A maximum value of $30.00 anywhere in the Dallas metro area.

The maximum value includes a tip of up to 10%. Anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed.

Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 60 submissions.

How to get your reimbursement

Within 10 businesses days, you have to submit a copy of your receipt and a photo ID by mail to their office, addressed as follows:

Attention: The Sober Rides Campaign

Hartley Law Firm

2340 E Trinity Mls Rd #100

Carrollton, TX 75006

For more information, visit HarleyLawTX.com