DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you have any old, unused or unwanted medications sitting around at home?

Well, you’re in luck because the Frisco Police are partnering up with Texas Health for Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30.

“Frisco PD has joined forces with @texashealth Frisco as part of #TakeBackDay on Saturday, April 30. Swing by 12400 Dallas Pkwy from 10a – 2p and dispose of your old/unused/unwanted medications. For more info and a list of locations, visit http://DEATakeBack.com.”