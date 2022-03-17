DALLAS (KDAF) — Feeling a little dry out there in North Texas? The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports drought conditions have, “…significantly worsened across much of North and Central Texas in only the first two weeks of March.”

The center adds that the severe to exceptional drought conditions will result in increased wildfire activity. They’re asking for the public to avoid activities that could result in fire starts:

Don’t toss lit cigarettes on the ground

Don’t drag tow chains on the ground

Don’t park/drive over tall grass

Don’t leave a campfire unattended

Avoid burning and know if you’re under a burn ban

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) says that Thursday, Big County, Concho Valley and part of the border region are under extreme wildfire risk. Other areas in West and Central Texas are under critical and elevated fire risk.

They suggest making an evacuation plan and building a go-kit and don’t partake in activities that could create sparks. More information can be found here.

TDEM

Texas A&M Forest Service has also released an alert, warning of extreme wildfire danger today.

On Twitter, the service said, “Extremely critical fire weather conditions are expected to be widespread along and west of the I-35 corridor including the Gainesville, Fort Worth, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Midland, San Angelo, Austin, San Antonio and Del Rio areas.”