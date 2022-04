FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — The future is making its way to North Texas. Done delivery is now ‘taking flight’ in Frisco and Little Elm!

The City of Frisco announced today that Frisco residents can now order ‘store-to-door’ drone delivery thanks to the drone delivery service Wing.

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney and Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious did an official test of this service receiving the service’s first deliveries in Simpson Plaza the morning of April 7.