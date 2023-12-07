DALLAS (KDAF) — Drizzle Cheesecakes announced on Instagram that they’re coming to Dallas/Fort Worth next year.

In a post on Thursday morning, the dessert brand said “DFW Coming Soon 2024.”

Though more information has yet to be announced, it’s safe to say that fans of the sweet treats will be pleased to see a permanent location in DFW. Drizzle Cheesecakes is well known at the State Fair of Texas, where they serve up deliciously decadent New York-style cheesecakes topped with Belgian chocolate and a variety of toppings.

Drizzle has also made appearances across North America, including in Ontario, Canada and at Six Flags Over Texas Holiday in the Park.