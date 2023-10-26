The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready for the scariest car wash of your life at Wash Masters Car Wash.

The Euless based car wash is breaking out the ghosts, goblins, and monsters starting Oct. 27 with the third annual Haunted Car Wash.

For $25, you can brave the monsters waiting for you behind the bubbles. Flashing red lights and smoke clouds only add to the spine-tingling experience.

The spooky car wash runs from Oct. 27 to 29, from 7 to 10 P.M. Book ahead and save $5!