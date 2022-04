DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to experience driving on Texas Motor Speedway in your own car? Well now you can, with All-Star Race Laps for Charity set for May 22.

Just hours before NASCAR’s All-Star Race, you will have the opportunity to drive three laps on the track in your personal vehicle for only $50.

Officials say proceeds from the event will benefit North Texas children in need. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, click here.