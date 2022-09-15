DALLAS (KDAF) — Addison Oktoberfest begins Thursday, Sept. 15, and runs until Sunday, Sept. 18. It’s recognized as one of the most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations outside of Munich.

To get Inside DFW Host Jenny Anchondo in the mood for Oktoberfest, she is trying out all the beers expected to be at this year’s festival.

Watch the video player above for the official taste test.

Addison Oktoberfest

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest Food – “Attendees can enjoy a variety of authentic German foods and desserts as well as traditional American favorites.”

Beverages & Steins – “Grab a souvenir stein and an ice-cold Paulaner for an experience so close to the Munich Oktoberfest you will forget you are in Addison!”

Kleinhalle – “Step into the air-conditioned Addison Conference Centre for a relaxing vibe, live entertainment, and food & beverage with table service (no reservation required).”

Draught Haus Biergarten – “It’s football season, and fans can enjoy bier and brats while watching top college and pro games on the outdoor big screen.”

Music & Games

Partyhalle – “The Partyhalle main stage offers endless hours of the ‘Chicken Dance’ and polka entertainment.”

Musikzelt – “The fun never stops at our outdoor music stage, with entertaining performances and opportunities to join in on games and activities throughout the weekend.”

Kleinhalle – “Enjoy unique entertainment and a relaxing vibe that encourages conversation and communion with friends.”

Paulaner Biergarten – “Watch and cheer on competitors in bier games such as Bier Maiden Stein Carrying and Bier Barrel Rolling. Patrons may register for games at the Paulaner Biergarten during listed times. Spaces are limited so register early. All bier game contestants must be 21+”

For more about Addison Oktoberfest, click here.