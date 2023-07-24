Check out these local Dallas bars offering deals for National Tequila Day, and remember to always drink responsibly.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Add a little lime and a little salt, because National Tequila Day is July 24th!

To celebrate there are many deals that are happening around the Dallas area. From dollar tequila floaters to frozen patron shots, we just hope you don’t get too carried away that you forget that its only a Monday.

“July 24th means National Tequila Day, and National Tequila Day means twenty four consecutive hours, 1440 consecutive minutes, and 86,400 consecutive seconds of honoring good times had with your favorite liquor over salt & lime,” according to National Today.

Check out these local Dallas bars offering deals for National Tequila Day, and remember to always drink responsibly:

Mexican Sugar

Enjoy specially crafted tequila flights on July 24 with more than 150 choices or curated Tequila. Mexican Sugar will continue the celebration by partnering with Casa San Matas to host special Tequila Pairing Dinners from July 25 through July 27.

Chuy’s

Enjoy $5 top-shelf tequila shots and $1 tequila floaters in your ‘rita. For a limited time, indulge in Chuy’s frozen raspberry ‘rita, a wonderful combination of fresh raspberry purée and Camarena Silver tequila.

STK Steakhouse

STK will feature Watermelon with Patron Silver Tequila and the Perfect Margarita with Milagro Silver Tequila, Cointreau & Lime. Also, you can explore there extensive Tequilla Celler menu to keep the party going.

Kona Grill

Kona has margaritas and their Happy Hour Monday through Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., every day after 9 pm til close. Appetizers start at only $6.

Vidorra

With $5 vidorritas and $10 off customer-frozen flights, you can embrace the tequila spirit while enjoying your favorite Tequila choices.

Te Deseo

Attention! Te Deseo will be serving $7 margaritas available all day, including their classic Margarita Clásico and the spicy Margarita Picante!