DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that the first frappe was shaken up back in Greece in the 1950s at the Thessaloniki International Fair?

“The need for a caffeine fix was the impetus behind Dimitris Vakondios shaking up the first frappé at the 1957 Thessaloniki International Fair in Thessalonika, Greece,” as NationalToday.com states.

So, why the frappe talk? Well, Friday, October 7 is National Frappe Day! The cool thing about North Texas is that it is home to authentic cuisines from all over the world and if you’re looking to stick to authenticity for Frappe Day, you’re in luck.

Sure, you can go to Starbucks or Mcdonald’s and grab one but you can find a legit Greek frappe all over North Texas. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best Greek frappes around North Texas:

Zorba’s Greek Cafe

Yiayia’s Coffee House

Yiayia’s Greek Bakery – Downtown

Yia Yia’s House of Gyros Mesquite

Atheneos Greek Village Cafe