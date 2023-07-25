The event is made possible through the generous support of the local community. As supplies are limited, organizers encourage early attendance on a first-come, first-served basis.

The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dream Center Dallas wants to help students prepare for the upcoming school year with a Back-to-School Drive.

The drive will be Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, from 10 a.m. until supplies last. The event will take place in the parking lot of Dream Center Dallas, on 1900 S. Ewing Ave.

With the new school year just around the corner, Dream Center Dallas aims to assist children and families by providing them with essential school supplies while alleviating the burdens of finances for parents.

Pictures provided by Dream Center Dallas

Students will have the opportunity to choose from a selection of school items, clear backpacks, and shoes available in various sizes – all free of charge.

RESOURCES:

The event is made possible through the generous support of the local community. As supplies are limited, organizers encourage early attendance on a first-come, first-served basis. If you decide to volunteer, don’t miss the chance to make a difference in the lives of Dallas students and their families by participating in this fantastic Back-to-School Drive.

To donate financially, please visit this link.

To volunteer, sign up here.

To donate supplies, an Amazon wishlist is available for items to be purchased and shipped directly to Dream Center Dallas.