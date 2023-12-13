The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are here with many grateful to be with their families this year. Dream Center Dallas is hosting a Christmas event for families in need!

Gifts for children of all ages will be handed out! There will also be a chance for children to get pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and more during the event.

“The holiday season should be filled with joy but it can sometimes be a challenging time for many families,” says Kacie Kintz, Dream Center Dallas Director. “We hope our event provides a helping hand and brings cheer to families in Dallas so they can focus on making happy memories with their loved ones.”

If you want to be able to donate gifts to the event, you can visit Dream Center Dallas’ Amazon wish list to purchase a gift here. For more information about Dream Center Dallas, visit www.dreamcenterdallas.com.