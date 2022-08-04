DALLAS (KDAF) — Daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Schott King, Dr. Bernice A. King along with Dr. Kimberly P. Johnson will read their children’s book It Starts with Me! and host a free book signing at Galleria Dallas On Aug. 20 at 11:30 a.m.

It Starts with Me! tells the story of a young girl, Amora, as she encourages her friends to love one another. Throughout her journey, she shows her friends how to open their hearts and minds by allowing love to drive their words, actions and thoughts.

“With so many things fighting for our children’s attention, we must inject love into the hearts of our youth in order to empower the next generation of courageous, compassionate and conscientious leaders,” Dr. King said in a news release. “My father said that ‘Power at its best is love implementing the demands of justice, and justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love.’”

The event will be on level 3 near the Children’s Play Place. Book readings will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the book signing will begin at noon.

Leading up to the event, there will be a kiosk near the Play Place on Friday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20, selling the book and other merchandise.