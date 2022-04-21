DALLAS (KDAF) — Parks for Downtown Dallas reports May 3 will mark the reopening of Carpenter Park as it is set to become downtown’s largest park.

PFDD’s report states, “The 5.75-acre park neighbors Deep Ellum, and helps to establish a strong east-west connection between Old East Dallas and Downtown. It’s the third of four Downtown Dallas parks to be constructed as a result of a public-private partnership between the Dallas Park and Recreation Department and Parks for Downtown Dallas.”

So, Dallasites get ready to grab some fresh air in the new and improved park area in Downtown Dallas.