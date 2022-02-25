DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday night, Downtown Dallas was lit up in blue in yellow in support of Ukraine and a certain elected official was behind the message.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he requested the display to, “Show the world that we #StandWithUkraine in Dallas.” He also thanked the property owners across downtown as well as their partners at Downtown Dallas Inc. for making the display possible.

He added, “Dallas is an international city. This simple gesture was meant to show our support for our Ukrainian friends both there and who live in our city. We #StandWithUkraine.”

Governor Greg Abbott also shared a message on Thursday, “The State of Texas stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for sovereignty. May God bless them and keep them safe. The United States must do all we can to repel Putin’s invasion.”