DALLAS (KDAF) — Earth Day is April 22 and Downtown Dallas is getting into the holiday spirit.

In celebration of our beautiful planet, Downtown Dallas buildings will switch their lights to green. There will also be an Earth Day celebration hosted by Dallas-based Earth X from April 20 to April 24 at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The Omni Hotel will also showcase the EarthX logo for drivers on I-30 to see.

Officials say the lights will serve as a reminder for people to do their part to preserve and protect our planet, not just on Earth Day.

EarthX officials are encouraging all buildings in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to switch their lights to green this Earth Day. Here are the buildings expected to participate:

Reunion Tower

Omni Hotel

Bank of America

Hunt Building

One Arts Plaza

1900 Pearl

AT&T

400 Record

17 Seventeen McKinney