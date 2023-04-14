COLDWELL APEX REAL ESTATE SPONSORED CONTENT — The market has changed over the last year as interest rates have really gone up. It is important now, more than ever, to know what to look for when getting a loan for a new home.

Coldwell Banker Apex Real Estate Agents, Nancy Pieper, Marian D’Unger, and Senior Loan Officer for Primary Residential Mortgage, Scott Satine stopped by the CW33 studios to share their expertise in loans and interest rates.

Coldwell Banker Apex is currently the top women-owned and operated Coldwell Banker in the US, and the top Coldwell Banker in Dallas/Fort Worth in closed transactions. And has over 950 associates around Texas.

Both Pieper and D’Unger both speak highly of Satine. “He has tenacity, he is such a go getter. He’s available, which is a big thing in our industry. Because of this, we’re out working where most people are not. Our clients can call him day or night, he will conference call with us – with them, we can be in the car going to see a house and he’ll be working with them on getting pre qualified.”

So what should we know about loans and home ownership? Well, Satine shared his expertise:

Rates: where are they going?

“So the market you know, has kind of changed over the last year. Interest rates have really gone up,” Scott continued. “What I’m seeing happening is rates are going to eventually start coming down. You know, I think it’s going to be in a place where everybody’s going to be able to afford a home and be a little bit more comfortable, having an interest rate that’s really going to suffice them when they’re purchasing their home.“

Is it a good time to buy a home right now? “It’s a great time to buy a home, even though rates are up. There’s inventory out there. The problem is, if you’re not buying a house right now, interest rates eventually are going to drop, there’s going to be less inventory out there, and home prices are going to go up. So in order to buy a house, I think if somebody gets out there right now, this is a real good time to look at purchasing a home.” Unique circumstances

“So a lot of people are self employed, one of the things that I’m noticing now is everybody writing off all of their tax deductions. So income is very low. We do have some programs out there that enable somebody to go out and we take bank statements, and we utilize their deposits. So there are lots of programs out there for the self employed buyer that really wants to buy a house but doesn’t feel they have the income to purchase at this time.”

What is a 2-1 Buydown Loan ?

“As interest rates are going up, we’ve come up with some new programs. A 2-1 Buydown has to be paid by either the seller of the home or a builder. And for instance, if the rates are six and a half percent, what it does is it starts out in the first year at four and a half, then second year, it goes to five and a half. And then the third year, it’ll go to the six and a half. You do have the ability in between anytime to refinance if you want. But it does give you the ability to have a lower rate to start out for the first year or two.”

Nancy Pieper shared a final piece of advice for future homeowners stuck between their loan options and their dream home.

“So the big thing to know is, you need a relationship with a lender,” Nancy said. “You need to start with that because they have to give us the information we need to know what the buyer can afford and how that will fit into their budget.”

Pieper says this is important especially during the middle of a deal. You never know when things will change.

If something is changed, she says that can potentially cause your loan rates to change as well. “Right now when rates are high; we’re saying buy. Because eventually, rates will dip and when they do, you will need that lender in your back pocket that can help refinance your deal. So find your dream home and let us figure out how to go buy it.” *