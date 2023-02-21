DALLAS (KDAF) — Six Flags is having a job fair on Saturday, February 25th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The positions are for food servers and ride associates only.

Applicants are free to choose whether they would prefer an indoor or outdoor environment. Even if you are unsure, Six Flags hiring managers will find the perfect fit for you when you apply.

The job fair is a way for Six Flags to find qualified and enthusiastic candidates to fill the many positions they have available. It is also a great opportunity for job seekers to learn more about the company and the available positions.

You’re welcome to walk in if you can’t make it, Human Resources Office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.