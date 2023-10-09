The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for a place to try some spooky cocktails? Enter the Black Lagoon…if you dare.

The pop-up cocktail bar is open at Nickel City in Fort Worth from October 9 to 31. Celebrate Halloween with themed drinks (you get to keep the cup!) surrounded by the monsters of your nightmares.

“Black Lagoon is an immersive Halloween experience, from creepy themed cocktails, to things that go bump in the night, this is a must-catch pop-up of the (spooky) season,” the website said. “A long time in the making, Black Lagoon is the brainchild of Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage. After having cooked up their first pop-up of it’s kind at the renowned Dungeon, New Orleans in 2019, they decided that it needed to be bigger, creepier and louder than ever.”