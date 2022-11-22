Aerial view of downtown Ft Worth Texas during the day with Trinity River in the foreground

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — In case you needed a reminder, Thanksgiving is this week! It feels like yesterday when Halloween ended.

If you have important business to take care of in Fort Worth, you may have to wait until next week to get it done or get it done by Wednesday.

Here is the City of Fort Worth’s official list of closures and Black Friday schedules ahead of this weekend, per the city’s website:

Most city offices will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

There will be no solid waste collections (garbage, recycling, yard waste or bulk) on Thanksgiving day.

All Fort Worth Public Library locations will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23. All libraries will be closed Nov. 24-25.

The City’s four drop-off stations and the Environmental Collection Center will be closed Nov. 24-25 and reopen Nov. 26.

Both North and South Animal Campuses will be closed Nov. 24-25. Normal operations resume Saturday, Nov. 26. Both Hulen and Alliance PetSmart Adoption Centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will be open on Friday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All community centers will close at 6 p.m. Nov. 23. On Nov. 24, all community centers, Haws Athletic Center, Fort Worth at 6 programs, Log Cabin Village, Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge and the Fort Worth Botanic Garden will be closed. The water features at the Water Gardens will be turned off. Rockwood Park Golf Course will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the last tee time at 11 a.m. Other municipal golf courses will be closed. McLeland Tennis Center will be open 7:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 24.

On Nov. 25, all community centers, Haws Athletic Center, Fort Worth at 6 programs, the Botanic Garden grounds and the Log Cabin Village will be closed., Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge, Water Gardens and municipal golf courses will be open.