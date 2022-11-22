DALLAS (KDAF) — It is finally here. Thanksgiving is this weekend and before you make your way over to the City of Dallas offices, be warned that most of them will be closed this Thursday.

Here is the official list of closures and Black Friday schedules ahead of the early Thanksgiving weekend, per the city’s official website:

closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday Animal services: Shelter and Administrative offices will close on Thanksgiving. Animal Services staff will respond to emergency calls. All calls will be handled through 311. Both adoption and lost and found centers will be open for normal hours on Black Friday.

Shelter and Administrative offices will close on Thanksgiving. Animal Services staff will respond to emergency calls. All calls will be handled through 311. Both adoption and lost and found centers will be open for normal hours on Black Friday. Police and fire rescue: Administrative offices closed. Will operate on a normal schedule.

Administrative offices closed. Will operate on a normal schedule. Court and detention services: The Municipal Courts Building at 2014 Main will be closed Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24. Payments by mail are accepted with postmark dates honored. Online payments may be made at www.dallascityhall.com. Full payments and attorney and cash bonds for arrested defendants will be processed 24 hours/7 days a week (including holidays) at the Dallas Marshal’s Office, 1600 Chestnut St.

The Municipal Courts Building at 2014 Main will be closed Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24. Payments by mail are accepted with postmark dates honored. Online payments may be made at www.dallascityhall.com. Full payments and attorney and cash bonds for arrested defendants will be processed 24 hours/7 days a week (including holidays) at the Dallas Marshal’s Office, 1600 Chestnut St. Sanitation: Administrative offices closed on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24. There will be no garbage, recycling or brush/bulk trash collections on Thursday, November 23. Thursday customers should place their garbage and recycling carts out on Wednesday, November 22. Garbage and recycling roll carts will be collected as scheduled for Friday customers on Friday, November 24. If needed, brush/bulk trash collection will resume for third-Monday customers. Transfer stations and the McCommas Bluff landfill will be open as scheduled.