DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best and most fun holidays of the year has finally arrived as Monday, October 31 is Halloween!

There’s no secret that Texas loves its holidays and Halloween is among the top and most participated in throughout the state. But what is there to do aside from trick-or-treating and the house parties around town?

“Is there a better day of the year for groups of all ages and cultures to party into the night? Halloween seems to know no boundaries. Whether children bob for apples or adults play “Pin the Tail on the Whatever,” Halloween parties are absolutely the best,” NationalToday said.

We checked out some of the top events happening around The Big D from Visit Dallas for your Halloween pleasure:

Lil Stranger Things – Trick or Treat in the Village (The Square)

Potions & Palm Readings at Funny Library

WWE Monday Night Raw – American Airlines Center

The Haunted Lights & Frights Tour – Dallas Bites & Sights Tours

Here are a couple more events that’ll have you feeling spooky this Halloween from Eventbrite:

Trick or Drink: Dallas Halloween Bar Crawl

Dallasites101 Chills & Thrills Halloween Party at Granada Theater

To The Moon Presents: House X Techno Halloween Music Festival

A Nightmare On Hall Street at Palms Dallas

The Church presents Halloween On Halloween – It’ll Do Club