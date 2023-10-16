The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Headed out to celebrate the spookiest night of the year? Don’t miss these food, drink and event specials at spots around the metroplex.

Another Round

Come dressed in your best costume to Another Round for 50% off mini golf the week of Halloween. There’s also a special spooky Karaoke night on October 26 at 8:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy 2 for $12 shots inspired by the holiday: the Bobbing for Apples shot, featuring Crown Royal Apple, cranberry, and a splash of soda garnished with a red sugar rim, and The Oak Cliff Candy shot, featuring Tequila Blanco, watermelon liqueur and fresh passion fruit habanero.

Round Two

Are you a film buff? Hang out for Horror Movie Trivia at Round Two starting at 7:30 p.m. on October 31 that will feature a costume contest and trivia prizes. Guests can enjoy 2 for $12 shots inspired by the holiday: the Bobbing for Apples shot, featuring Crown Royal Apple, cranberry, and a splash of soda garnished with a red sugar rim, and The Oak Cliff Candy shot, featuring Tequila Blanco, watermelon liqueur and fresh passion fruit habanero.

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar

No tricks, just treats at Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar. The live entertainment experience is celebrating Halloween with a costume contest on October 29. Guests can be entered to win a VIP table for four to ring in the 2024 New Year! This $500 value is a prize you don’t want to miss.

Hilton Dallas Park Cities

Hilton Dallas Park Cities will feature four different drink specials to commemorate the holiday. The first cocktail, Witches Brew will feature La Crema, Bertoux, cranberry juice, blackberries, lemons and oranges topped with ginger ale. Goosebumps will feature Captain Morgan spiced rum, blue curacao, Malibu, Midori, pineapple juice, lemon juice and lime juice with a sugared rim. El Muerto will showcase Del Maguey Mezcal, activated charcoal, Cointreau, lime juice and agave garnished with a salted rim and dried orange. The Candyman will be a mix of Bulleit Rye, honey and bitters topped with an orange twist.