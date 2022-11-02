DALLAS (KDAF) — November 2 marks 2022’s Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) which is a traditional Mexican holiday where souls of the dead return to visit their living family.

NationalToday explains, “Plans for Day of the Dead are made throughout the year. Toys are offered to dead children and bottles of alcohol or jars of alote get offered to dead adults.

“Most families decorate their loved ones’ graves with ofrendas, which often includes marigolds. It’s said that these specific flowers attract the souls of the dead to the offerings, and the bright petals and strong scent guides the souls from the cemetery to their family’s home.”

Here are the Dia de los Muertos events around Dallas listed on Eventbrite:

Mixology Class: Tequila & Dia de los Muertos (exclusive speakeasy access) – SOVA Micro-Room & Social Hotel

Dia de los Muertos Luncheon – Uptown Theater in Grand Prarie

AMOC Presents Community Ofrenda – Arts Mission Oak Cliff

Dia de los Muertos Celebracion All Souls Day – Crown Hill Memorial Park & Mausoleum

Dia de los Muertos – Deep Ellum Sunday, Nov. 6