DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is nearing its peak and end as Christmas weekend is days away, so, now is the time to hit the best holiday stores around before it’s too late.
You’ve more than likely get your shopping done, but you can never get enough of the holiday spirit as it will quickly be gone in a matter of a week or two. So, where are the top Christmas shops in Dallas?
We checked out Yelp’s list of the best Christmas stores Dallas has to offer:
- Holiday Warehouse
- Decorator’s Warehouse
- Christmas Store – North Dallas
- Patton Christmas Trees
- Bishop Stree Market – Bishop Arts District
- North Pole Farms Christmas Trees – North Dallas
- The Store in Lake Highlands
- Holidaze and Gifts
- World Market
- Crate & Barrel
If you waited too long, remember, there’s always next year!