DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season in America is filled with the best-tasting food you’ll probably have all year and the number of sweets you’ll consume is other-worldly, but one of the most important sweets is the humble cupcake.

Thursday, December 15 is National Cupcake Day, and we’re salivating at the opportunity to celebrate.

“It’s no longer just vanilla and chocolate—the booming popularity of cupcakes has introduced some gourmet-inspired and sometimes unusual flavor profiles. If you can dream up a flavor, there’s probably somewhere out there that has it in cupcake form,” National Today said.

We checked out a report from Tripadvisor on the best Dallas cupcakes the Big D has to offer:

Sprinkles Dallas Cupcakes

Society Bakery

Trailercakes

SusieCakes

Fluellen Cupcakes

Gigi’s Cupcakes

Bird Bakery

Cretia’s

Carlo’s Bakery