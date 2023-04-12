Have any plans this weekend? If not, you are in the right place! Here are some events happening this weekend featured on VisitDallas.

Deep Ellum Taste of Texas Tour April 13

Eat your way through Deep Ellum! Every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday thru Sunday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. you can meet up with a local tour guide who will show you around this beautiful artistic neighborhood.

Uptown & West Village Foodie Walk April 14

This foodie walk comes accompanied with a Texas-sized tasting menu with multiple curated tastings, a signature cocktail, and dessert to sweeten the deal.

Yoga at the Sound April 15

Every Tuesday and Saturday enjoy free outdoor yoga taught by Chris Mayhan at the Rogers-O’Briend Amphitheater.

Kountry Wayne April 15

Comedian Kountry Wayne is making a stop in Dallas as part of his Help Is on the Way Tour. See him this weekend at Dallas’ Music Hall At Fair Park.