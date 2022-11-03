DALLAS (KDAF) — Usually, weekends in the fall at AT&T Stadium are filled with passionate football fans screaming at the top of their lungs for America’s Team, however the first weekend in November this year will be filled with ice-cold beer and BBQ.

From Nov. 4-6 over 30,000 pounds of delicious smoked meat will fill the bellies of festival-goers at the home of the Cowboys at Q BBQ Fest.

“The Q BBQ Fest is coming to Texas! Join us at the Miller Lite®House at AT&T Stadium on November 4-6, 2022. Don’t miss this chance to grab an ice-cold brew and sample pure smoked bliss from award-winning pitmasters from across the country,” Q BBQ Fest says.

There’ll be cocktails, beer, wine, and BBQ to keep you full for the entire weekend, music, and pitmasters that know how to make meat special. Below you can find more information on what to expect from the experiences offered at the festival:

Live Music:

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

11:15 AM – 12:30 PM: Wichita Run

1:00 – 2:00 PM: Tin&Tonic

2:30 – 3:30 PM: Honey Made

4:30 – 6:00 PM: Lara Latin

6:30 – 7:45 PM: The Buffalo Ruckus

8:15 – 9:30 PM: Tom Sless

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

10:30 – 12:00 PM: Randy McGill & Eclectic

12:30 – 2:00 PM: Squeezebox Bandits

2:30 – 4:00 PM: Mitchell Ferguson

BBQ Professional Demonstrations

Saturday, November 5th

11:30 AM – Pappy’s Smokehouse – Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin on King’s Hawaiian Rolls

12:00 PM – LORO Asain Smokehouse – Curry Bison

12:30 PM – This Land BBQ – Best of Both Worlds Picana Roast

1:00 PM – Crossbuck BBQ – Brisket Candy Burnt Ends

1:30 PM – 2M Smokehouse – Turkey Breast on King’s Hawaiian Rolls

2:00 PM – Blacks Barbecue – Lamb 101

2:30 PM – You’re Behind BBQ – Kyle Matuszewski – Green Chile Bacon Wrapped Wings

3:00 PM – Trapp Haus BBQ – Phill the Grill – Philly Crack Wings

3:30 PM – Meat Church – Matt Pittman – Mexican Pulled Pork on King’s Hawaiian Rolls

4:00 PM – Rib Rumble – Main Stage

4:30 PM – Pig Beach BBQ – Lamb Chili Nachos

5:00 PM – Crossbuck BBQ – Brisket Candy Burnt Ends

5:30 PM – LORO Asian Smokehouse – Texas Caviar

6:00 PM – Blues Hog – Chicken Wild Wings

6:30 PM – You’re Behind – Kyle Matuszewski – Chicken Green Chile Smoked Meat Loaf

7:00 PM – Boatright BBQ – James Boatright – Lamb Sliders on Kings Hawaiian Rolls

7:30 PM – Trapp Haus BBQ – Phil the Grill – Guinness Stout Short Ribs

Sunday, November 6th

10:30 AM – Chef J Rob – Jalapeño Cornbread Waffles & Turkey Fritters

11:00 AM – Boatwright BBQ – James Boatright – Veg Grillers

11:30 AM – Pappy’s Smokehouse – Bacon Wrapped Ham

12:00 PM – 2M Smokehouse – Bison Tri-Tip

12:30 PM – Meat Church – Matt Pittman – Brisket Demo

1:00 PM – Pig Beach BBQ – BBQ Turkey Pizza

1:30 PM – 2M Smokehouse – Bison Back Ribs

2:00 PM – Crossbuck BBQ – Brisket Candy Burnt End

2:30 PM – You’re Behind BBQ – Kyle Matuszewski – Chipotle Mango Bacon Ribs

3:00 PM – Sugarfire – World Champion Burgers with Kings Hawaiian Rolls

3:30 PM – Blues Hog – Pulled Pork Nacho Party