DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever paid a nickel for a pickle? Probably not, especially in this day and age, but nonetheless this treat is one of the most highly sought-after fermented foods in the world.

The great Snookie from MTV’s Jersey Shore once said, “Pickles are my thing, like, and the boys, like, always stare at me for eating pickles cause I eat it like a pervert.”

So, what’s with all this pickle talk you might be asking? Well, it’s National Pickle Day on Monday, November 14!

“Pickles prove to be preposterously popular with people across the country; the number of pickle-eaters is projected to proliferate to more than 250 million by 2023. That gives plenty of pretext to position November 14th as prime pickle time,” NationalToday said.

We wanted to make sure you can channel you pickle-loving side of yourself and enjoy the best around town, so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best restaurants for pickles around Dallas:

Jamiya’s Kool-Aid Pickles and More

Pickletopia – East Dallas

Taste This Pickle – Downtown

Chicken N Pickle – Grand Prairie

Glorious Gherkins

Da Munchies

Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas

Rye – Lower Greenville

Mami Coco – East Dallas

Norma’s Cafe – Oak Cliff