FRISCO (KDAF) — Rides, games, food, music and contests; now that sounds like a good time! You can find all of those things over at The Frisco Fair.

The fair set up shop in the heart of Frisco on April 28 and is set to end on May 15, so don’t miss your chance on having some Frisco fun!

The fair’s schedule is as follows, Monday-Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday 4-11 p.m., Saturday 1-11 p.m. and Sunday 1-10 p.m.

“Conveniently located in the heart of Frisco, Texas, and easily accessible by all major roads. Join us at the intersection of Main Street and Frisco Street across from Toyota Stadium,” the fair said.

